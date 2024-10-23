First Bank receives regulatory approvals for new share repurchase program

The Board of Directors has authorized and the Bank has received regulatory approvals for a new share repurchase program. The program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank (FRBA) common stock for an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The timing, price and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. The stock repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The stock repurchase program does not require First Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares, and First Bank may terminate the repurchase program at any time. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FRBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.