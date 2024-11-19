News & Insights

Fireweed Metals Wins Award for Sustainable Mining

November 19, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

Fireweed Zinc (TSE:FWZ) has released an update.

Fireweed Metals Corp. has been honored with the 2024 Robert E. Leckie Award for its innovative and environmentally conscious exploration and mining practices. The company has implemented cutting-edge techniques like muon tomography and solar power initiatives, emphasizing sustainability and community collaboration. This recognition highlights Fireweed’s commitment to reducing environmental impact and fostering local engagement.

