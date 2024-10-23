News & Insights

FireFly Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

October 23, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 21,492 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective from October 22, 2024. This development marks another step in the company’s growth and could interest investors looking at expanding their portfolios with promising stocks.

