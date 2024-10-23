FireFly Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 21,492 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective from October 22, 2024. This development marks another step in the company’s growth and could interest investors looking at expanding their portfolios with promising stocks.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.