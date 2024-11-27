Firebrick Pharma’s AGM Success and Innovation Highlight

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including special resolutions on the 7.1A Mandate and an amendment to the constitution. The company, known for its innovative povidone-iodine nasal spray, continues to show progress with its clinical trials and product development. This positive momentum could interest investors looking at potential growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

