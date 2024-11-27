News & Insights

Firebrick Pharma’s AGM Success and Innovation Highlight

November 27, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including special resolutions on the 7.1A Mandate and an amendment to the constitution. The company, known for its innovative povidone-iodine nasal spray, continues to show progress with its clinical trials and product development. This positive momentum could interest investors looking at potential growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

