FinVolution's AdaKami To Get $32 Mln Funding From PT Super Bank Indonesia

October 29, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FinVolution Group (FINV) Tuesday announced that AdaKami, its Indonesian financial application, has signed a funding agreement with PT Super Bank Indonesia to receive 500 billion rupiah or $32 million.

Further to the strategic agreement, Superbank will become AdaKami's funding partner in Indonesia, validating Adakami's successful strategy of transition to better-quality borrowers.

