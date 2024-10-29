FinVolution's AdaKami To Get $32 Mln Funding From PT Super Bank Indonesia

(RTTNews) - FinVolution Group (FINV) Tuesday announced that AdaKami, its Indonesian financial application, has signed a funding agreement with PT Super Bank Indonesia to receive 500 billion rupiah or $32 million.

Further to the strategic agreement, Superbank will become AdaKami's funding partner in Indonesia, validating Adakami's successful strategy of transition to better-quality borrowers.

