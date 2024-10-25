Fintel PLC’s Ken Davy Transfers Shares to Trusts

Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Fintel PLC has announced that Ken Davy, a Non-Executive Director, transferred 5.2 million ordinary shares to family trusts as part of a financial planning strategy. Despite this transfer, Davy’s interest in the company remains unchanged, holding 23.7% of the total shares. This move is a strategic decision in the realm of trust management, reflecting ongoing financial planning tactics.

