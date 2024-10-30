FintechWerx to Acquire EMT Provider TargetCo

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. (TSE:WERX) has released an update.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. has announced an agreement to acquire the email money transfer service provider, TargetCo, through a strategic amalgamation deal. This acquisition is expected to enhance FintechWerx’s technological capabilities and expand its market presence. The transaction involves the exchange of TargetCo shares for units in FintechWerx, with shareholders set to receive common shares and warrants.

