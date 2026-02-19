Why Unified Risk Matters in Modern ETD Clearing

Exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) clearing is becoming more data-driven, more intraday and more dependent on a unified view of risk, from margin transparency to position limits and real-time data.

This is clear from the results of a new Nasdaq and Acuiti report on the state of ETD clearing technology and how sell-side providers are investing in platforms to meet new buy-side demands. Importantly, 60% of buy-side respondents identified margin replication and risk as the area where clearing providers have the most room to improve. That points to a practical requirement for futures commission merchants (FCMs) and clearing brokers: Risk infrastructure needs to support clearer margin explanations, more consistent exposure aggregation and more timely action across products, venues, clearinghouse counterparties (CCPs) and clients. Yet, many sell-side providers struggle with legacy reliance and fragmentation.

A unified approach to risk is not simply about eliminating complexity. It is about threading an operational needle through the clearing lifecycle, supported by transparency, real-time data and insights that can power cross-functional teams to make intelligent decisions and respond to rapidly changing conditions.

As clearing becomes more dynamic, the question is how to architect risk infrastructure that supports timely, reliable and connected data that enables seamless ETD clearing risk operations.

