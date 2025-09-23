

Digitalization is redefining the tools and frameworks of monetary policy. Central banks are actively exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as part of a broader effort to modernize payment systems and ensure relevance in a digital-first economy, in addition to preparing for a TradFi shift around digital assets including stablecoins, cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets.

CBDCs represent more than a technological shift. They signal a reimagining of central bank functions in an era of programmable money and decentralized finance. As tokenized assets and private digital currencies gain traction, central banks must safeguard their role as the anchor of trust in payments and settlements.

This evolution requires new policy frameworks, infrastructure upgrades and a strategic approach to interoperability between traditional and digital financial systems. The goal is not just to keep pace—but to lead.

