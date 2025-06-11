The Modernization Imperative: How Central Banks Can Pursue Digital Transformation



Worldwide, central bank leaders are looking beyond efficiency as the sole desired outcome of technology modernization, widening their focus on building infrastructure that can shoulder the complex and evolving demands of today’s financial landscape. They are confronting the limitations of legacy technologies—constraints that exist not only in fundamental functionality but also in data, process automation, workflow orchestration, agility, scalability, resource flexibility and adaptability to new regulatory requirements and overall market structure change.

Over time, central banking systems have grown fragmented, a patchwork of siloed and point solutions that provide little transparency and interoperability. While these systems may have been fit for purpose in the past, they are increasingly lacking in the face of modern demands. The challenge for central banks, however, is that a simple “lift-and-shift” approach will not be sufficient. They must undertake a fundamental reimagining from front to back.

Cloud-native platforms are emerging as the cornerstone of next-generation financial market infrastructure. These solutions can offer more than efficiency gains—they enable real-time oversight, modular automation and seamless automation for core workflows and reporting, empowering central banks to optimize for today while positioning for the future.



Rather than undertaking costly, ground-up rebuilds, central banks are increasingly exploring platform-based approaches that allow for the flexible deployment, expansion and integration of services. The modularity of these platforms enables institutions to evolve at their own pace, layering on new capabilities to meet shifting regulatory and policy needs as they need, whether adding new asset classes or tokenization capabilities.

The transformative potential of the cloud goes beyond an alternative hosting solution. It represents the type of holistic rethink of how central banks build, scale and manage their infrastructure to provide the interoperability and resilience demanded by modern monetary operations.

As digital assets gain traction, real-time dashboards, automated workflows and AI-supported analytics become strategic priorities. These tools support data-driven decision-making, enhance financial stability monitoring and enable modeling for stress testing and liquidity management. Optionality and modularity provided by cloud-native platforms are critical, ensuring systems can adapt to evolving policy, regulatory and technological requirements.

