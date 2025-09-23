Sell-Side Modernization: Takeaways from Sibos 25 on the Next Era of Capital Markets Technology

Key Takeaways
- Sibos 2025 showcased how cloud computing, AI, regulatory reforms and digital assets are collectively transforming sell-side capital markets.
- Modernization efforts emphasize migrating to cloud-enabled platforms to boost real-time responsiveness, resilience and strategic flexibility.
- Investment in open APIs and interoperable systems is accelerating integration and operational agility across asset classes.
- Technology upgrades are directly improving client experiences by enabling automation, configurable solutions and enhanced connectivity.
Sell-side institutions are navigating a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial infrastructure. This was clearer than ever at Sibos 2025, where the convergence of cloud computing, regulatory reforms, AI and digital assets took center stage.
It all amounts to a fundamental reshaping of the operational landscape. But the urgency behind these themes is not simply about upgrading capital markets technology for sell-side institutions. It’s about reimagining what infrastructure can enable: real-time responsiveness, operational resilience and strategic optionality across increasingly complex and globalized markets, allowing firms to become leaders and first adopters in an accelerated and changing marketplace.
Cloud Computing: A Foundation for Strategic Agility
Cloud computing and services have become the cornerstone of sell-side modernization. Institutions are migrating to cloud-enabled platforms to support elastic scalability, real-time data flows and continuous operations. This shift is essential for handling the demands of high-volume, multi-asset trading environments and for reducing the operational risk associated with fragmented legacy systems.
There are several drivers to this evolution of cloud-enabled capital markets technology. Beyond the advertised benefits of cloud (ex. scalability, flexibility and resilience), financial firms can also leverage cloud deployments to drive:
- Integration: Sell-side institutions are investing in open APIs, modular platforms and interoperable systems that support cross-asset workflows and real-time analytics. These investments are not just about operational efficiency—they are about enabling strategic agility.
- Innovation: AI, machine learning and other emerging technologies are becoming expectations for business and product. Cloud helps unlock innovation capacity by providing a more robust data management framework (ex. cloud-enabled data lakes) that ensure the groundwork for innovation is set. Furthermore, cloud managed services can help firms stay plugged into continuous innovation and R&D investment via a provider.
- Client outcomes: Technology modernization also supports client-driven operating models. Institutions are deploying configurable solutions for derivatives, FX and other products, while electronic portals and automation are replacing manual processes. Supported by cloud architecture, these enhancements improve client connectivity, streamline service delivery and reduce operational bottlenecks.
End-to-End Automation and Post-Trade Standardization
Siloed systems, point solutions and underinvested legacy platforms are holding sell-side institutions back, introducing operational risk, complexity and inefficiency. Modern platforms built on intelligent automation and standardization (like in collateral management) can help reduce manual errors and intervention, enabling real-time settlements, confirmations, accounting and regulatory reporting.
This end-to-end integration is not just a technology upgrade—it’s a strategic enabler. Institutions that consolidate capital markets functions onto unified platforms are better positioned to manage risk, respond to regulatory changes and scale efficiently.
Banks spend billions annually on post-trade processing, especially in standardized asset classes. Mutualizing costs through utility models (shared services for clearance, settlement, custody, financing, books/records) can yield savings and free resources for innovation. Tokenization and blockchain-based collateral management will allow sell-side institutions to unlock trapped assets, automate collateral movement, and scale liquidity across markets. This is a strategic priority for capital efficiency and competitive positioning.
Regulatory Adaptability and Governance
Regulatory complexity remains a defining challenge for sell-side institutions, which typically operate in multiple jurisdictions. From T+1 settlement and UMR to Basel, CCAR and EMIR, ongoing change in regulatory regimes puts the emphasis on sell-sides being continuously ready to onboard change and realize compliance with minimal disruption.
Cloud computing enables institutions to maintain auditability, adapt quickly to new regimes and ensure transparent reporting. Platforms must be capable of integrating triparty and CCP requirements, supporting real-time reporting and maintaining compliance across jurisdictions.
Institutions must also manage third-party risk introduced by cloud outsourcing. Shared responsibility models, rigorous due diligence and continuous monitoring of cloud service providers are now best practices.
Operational Resilience and Risk Management
Institutions are modernizing risk systems to support real-time monitoring, intraday margin replication, position limits, stress testing and scenario analysis. These capabilities are essential for managing exposures in volatile markets and for supporting client trading needs across asset classes.
Risk management is evolving from desk-level processes to holistic, system-wide frameworks. Institutions are investing in data-driven platforms that capture risk across the enterprise, enabling proactive decision-making and enhancing governance. Finding the right capital markets technology will also allow clients to visualize and manage risk throughout operations and accounts.
Governance frameworks, regular audits and dispute resolution protocols are essential for maintaining institutional trust and market integrity. These structures must be embedded into technology platforms and aligned with broader strategic objectives.
A Strategic Imperative for the Sell Side
Sell-side modernization is becoming mission-critical. Institutions that embrace cloud-hosted capital markets technology and prioritize operational resilience will remain competitive in an increasingly complex financial ecosystem.
Innovation in the sell side is increasingly driven by strategic partnerships with technology providers. These collaborations enable institutions to streamline operations, accelerate modernization and enhance client service. Forming long-term partnerships with highly regulated providers allows firms to leverage insights beyond technology platforms.
Ecosystem thinking is replacing siloed approaches. Institutions are recognizing the value of shared innovation models, mutualized services and collaborative infrastructure development. Participation in industry forums and workshops further enhance the
Platforms like Nasdaq Calypso deliver highly efficient, consolidated workflows across assets and front, middle and back offices. This enables real-time trade capture, risk analytics, margin/collateral management and regulatory reporting—all from a single, scalable solution that integrates users into a wider financial fabric of Calypso users, best practices and industry standards.
