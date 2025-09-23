Sell-Side Modernization: Takeaways from Sibos 25 on the Next Era of Capital Markets Technology

Sell-side institutions are navigating a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial infrastructure. This was clearer than ever at Sibos 2025, where the convergence of cloud computing, regulatory reforms, AI and digital assets took center stage.

It all amounts to a fundamental reshaping of the operational landscape. But the urgency behind these themes is not simply about upgrading capital markets technology for sell-side institutions. It’s about reimagining what infrastructure can enable: real-time responsiveness, operational resilience and strategic optionality across increasingly complex and globalized markets, allowing firms to become leaders and first adopters in an accelerated and changing marketplace.