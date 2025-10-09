2025 Nasdaq Global Compliance Survey: Data Quality and Surveillance Effectiveness are the Top Priorities

Amid a trading environment shaped by market volatility and rapidly evolving regulations, the need for financial institutions to have accurate and comprehensive data becomes critical to monitoring markets.

Nasdaq’s 10th annual Global Compliance Survey, conducted between May and July 2025, offers a clear snapshot of where surveillance and compliance teams stand and where they’re headed. Key findings revealed the data-centric challenges and investment priorities for compliance leaders in 2025. Here’s what mattered most for professionals at banks, brokers, exchanges and regulators.