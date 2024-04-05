Regulatory Roundup: Price Support or Market Manipulation? Understanding Legal vs. Illegal Stock Interventions

Bid support was defined as “coordinated bids [...] at staggered prices at or below the prevailing bid price in the market” that are “intentionally placed” to “give the artificial appearance of a high level of market activity […] and create an artificial floor price […] when there was increased selling in the market.” This created a perception of both demand and an “artificial floor.”

High closing, also known as marking the close or painting the tape, was demonstrated by the regular upticking of the stock at the close. The closing price is a particularly important metric to influence, as it is often the only historical price an investor will look at.

Wash trading was also observed. While the details of how it was used weren’t specified, this tactic is often used in two ways. Firstly, to generate fictitious volume which gives a false sense of demand. Secondly, trading with oneself in order to set a specific price.

Individually, each action might be explainable. However, it's the “multiple, coordinated bids,” paired with the pattern of activities that were designed to “contribute to a false or misleading appearance of trading activity […] or an artificial price.” This approach is typical in many similar cases, where price support emerges as a pattern of behavior over time and forms part of a broader story.

A South Korean Case Study: Kakao, SM Entertainment and the K-Pop Power Play

For broader stories, few are more compelling than the South Korean case involving the founder of Kakao, the parent company of the popular messaging platform KakaoTalk, and SM Entertainment, the company behind the global K-pop phenomenon and many of its most popular groups. Kakao had accumulated a large position in SM with the intention of acquiring the company. Potentially derailing their plans, HYBE, another K-pop entertainment company, made a public offer for SM at 120,000 won per share.

In response, through what prosecutors are calling illegal means, Kakao executives used affiliates to trade SM 553 times, ultimately investing $173 million USD. The indictment notes several times that the goal of these trades was to keep the stock above the 120,000 won threshold. Over time, this undermined HYBE’s offer and eventually blocked the deal, allowing Kakao to acquire SM without further disruption.

The trial is still ongoing and receiving intense media coverage in Korea. We’ll learn more as it progresses, but the indictment already shows how high the stakes can be, and how market manipulation can be used as a tool in broader schemes.