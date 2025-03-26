A New Era of Regulatory Compliance: Market Surveillance Strategies Reimagined

Compliance is no longer just a legal checkpoint; it's becoming a foundational strategy for operational success. As trading platforms grow more complex and market abuse schemes more sophisticated, the need for intelligent surveillance systems has become increasingly important.
A recent Nasdaq TradeTalks panel, “The Evolving Surveillance and Compliance Landscape,” brought together leaders from Nasdaq and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to explore how compliance is transforming in the age of AI and cloud computing. Their discussion shed light on the pressing need for innovation, cross-functional collaboration and a shift in mindset across compliance teams.
The TradeTalks panelists included:
- Eun Ah Choi, SVP, Global Head of Regulatory Operations, Nasdaq
- Tony Sio, VP, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation, Nasdaq
- Richard Shulman, VP, Surveillance Optimization and Innovation, FINRA
- Jill Malandrino, Global Markets Reporter, Nasdaq (Host)
WATCH: Gain firsthand insights from regulatory leaders and technology innovators as they unpack the biggest shifts shaping the compliance landscape below:
Key Takeaways
- Compliance is shifting from a regulatory obligation to a driver of business value.
- Emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics are revolutionizing how firms approach surveillance.
- The most effective compliance teams are those investing in data literacy and integrating cross-functional expertise.
1. A Strategic Shift: Regulatory Compliance in the Age of Emerging Technology
The rise of emerging technologies has introduced new levels of complexity in the financial markets. These innovations, such as AI, bring new risks, and with them, heightened expectations from regulators—compliance functions are now bring faced with the challenge of proactively adapting to an evolving landscape.
Sio stated, “AI is going to impact you anyway. You need to be prepared.” This readiness mindset is echoed in the 2024 Nasdaq Global Compliance Survey, where the majority of respondents cited technological evolution, not regulatory pressure, as the primary driver for change. Forward-looking firms are rising to the challenge, seeing compliance not as a roadblock but as a strategic layer integrated into all aspects of their operations.
2. The Role of Financial Technology: From Manual Monitoring to Smart Market Surveillance
The volume, speed and complexity of today’s trading activity make manual oversight increasingly obsolete. Surveillance platforms need to process data across asset classes, jurisdictions and time zones, all while identifying suspicious activity in real time. This is where advanced analytics and artificial intelligence come into play.
Choi emphasized, “If you don’t keep up with technology in real time, you’ll be left behind.” While traditional surveillance systems have served as the backbone of compliance monitoring, evolving market complexity has introduced new challenges, particularly around scale, speed and precision. With the implementation of AI and machine learning now being used to complement existing frameworks, this ensures analysts focus on the most relevant signals and enhance overall detection accuracy.
However, technology is only as powerful as its implementation. Many organizations are now embedding data scientists directly into compliance functions, which is a move that ensures technical innovation is grounded in regulatory context. This cross-pollination also helps compliance professionals develop stronger data literacy, enabling them to engage with tools more effectively and ask smarter questions.
3. Building Smarter Teams: The Human Side of Regulatory Compliance Innovation
While technology is a key enabler, people remain at the center of effective compliance. That means hiring compliance professionals with data fluency, providing ongoing training and fostering collaboration between departments that were previously siloed, such as legal, IT, operations and front-office trading.
Regulators are also adopting AI and cloud technologies, emphasizing that firms and regulators are now on more equal footing in terms of technological capability. This dynamic enables greater transparency and sets a higher bar for what’s expected from surveillance teams.
To stay competitive, firms are encouraged to build a culture of continuous learning, where compliance professionals are empowered to experiment and integrate new technologies with confidence.
4. The Balance Between Agility and Accountability
One of the most compelling takeaways from the panel was the idea that clear regulation can empower innovation, not hinder it. When rules are well-defined, firms can develop systems that not only meet compliance requirements but also exceed them through intelligent design.
The panelists highlighted examples where firms have implemented dynamic monitoring tools that adjust in real time to evolving market behavior, helping prevent misconduct before it occurs. This is a powerful shift, from reactive enforcement to proactive prevention.
Additionally, as the regulatory landscape becomes more globalized, compliance systems must be able to account for overlapping jurisdictions and varied enforcement priorities. Cloud-based architectures and modular surveillance platforms are allowing firms to configure controls that scale internationally while maintaining local nuance.
5. The Evolution Towards Hybrid Surveillance Strategies
Another key insight from the panel was the shift towards hybrid compliance strategies, not just in terms of technology vendors, but in how firms blend traditional surveillance methods with emerging technology. This hybrid approach enables organizations to preserve the strengths of establishing monitored frameworks while enhancing them with new tools that address evolving market risks.
Sio explained, “The fundamental building block of the marketplace now incorporates artificial intelligence.” Rather than replacing legacy systems, AI and ML are being layered into existing workflows to improve alert quality, reduce false positives and support more dynamic decision-making. This approach allows firms to respond more flexibly to regulatory expectations, adapt to rapid changes in market activity and scale innovation without sacrificing operational stability.
Conclusion: A New Chapter in Surveillance and Compliance
The financial services industry is entering a new chapter defined not by regulatory pressure alone, but by strategic opportunity. By embracing technology, empowering their teams and building systems that are both agile and accountable, organizations can master the compliance challenge and drive innovation in ways previously unimaginable.
