A New Era of Regulatory Compliance: Market Surveillance Strategies Reimagined

Compliance is no longer just a legal checkpoint; it's becoming a foundational strategy for operational success. As trading platforms grow more complex and market abuse schemes more sophisticated, the need for intelligent surveillance systems has become increasingly important.

A recent Nasdaq TradeTalks panel, “The Evolving Surveillance and Compliance Landscape,” brought together leaders from Nasdaq and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to explore how compliance is transforming in the age of AI and cloud computing. Their discussion shed light on the pressing need for innovation, cross-functional collaboration and a shift in mindset across compliance teams.

The TradeTalks panelists included:

Eun Ah Choi , SVP, Global Head of Regulatory Operations, Nasdaq

Tony Sio, VP, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation, Nasdaq

Richard Shulman, VP, Surveillance Optimization and Innovation, FINRA

Jill Malandrino, Global Markets Reporter, Nasdaq (Host)

