A Legacy of Integrity: The CFTC’s Evolution in Market Surveillance



The CFTC launched an investigation into the Hunts for a manipulation scheme known as “cornering the market.” By controlling a dominant share of the available supply, the manipulators create artificial scarcity, which is the part of the scheme known as the “corner.” What typically follows is the “squeeze,” where buyers are forced to purchase at inflated prices. If those buyers are forced to buy to cover short positions, then it is known as a “short squeeze.” Notably, a “corner” isn’t always necessary to create a “squeeze.”

Cornering a market is extremely risky for the manipulator, and this case shows why. As concerns grew, exchanges raised margin requirements and imposed position limits. The Hunts lost control, and silver prices collapsed on what became known as “Silver Thursday.” The brothers were hit with a $100 million margin call, the largest of their time, and eventually lost $1.7 billion (over $5 billion in today’s dollars).

The collapse didn’t just impact silver; it destabilized futures markets and threatened the overall stability of the U.S. financial system. The sheer size of the margin call endangered clearinghouses and banks. The CFTC ultimately charged the Hunts with attempted manipulation of silver markets, and they were banned from trading, paid large fines and eventually went bankrupt.

This was a seminal case for the young agency, proving its critical role in safeguarding the U.S. financial system and shaping its method of operation to this day. Today’s extensive programs on position limit reporting, large trader reporting and continuous market surveillance trace directly back to the lessons learned from the Hunt Brothers case.