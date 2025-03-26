Breaking Silos and Building Trust: Lessons from the South African Market Surveillance Code of Conduct

In a landmark moment for South Africa’s financial sector, the launch of the South African Market Surveillance Code of Conduct marks a pivotal shift toward greater transparency, trust and long-term resilience. Spearheaded by Investec and supported by Nasdaq, this initiative is a blueprint for collaborative innovation in market integrity.

A recent Nasdaq TradeTalks segment, “A Significant Step in Building Transparency, Trust and Long-Term Resilience in the Financial Markets,” brought together three key voices behind this transformation, offering a compelling look at how South Africa’s financial community is uniting to build a more robust and ethical marketplace.

The TradeTalks panelists included: