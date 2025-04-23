Q&A with the Philippine Stock Exchange on Advancing its Technology Relationship with Nasdaq

Technology strategy is a key part of modernization for financial market infrastructures (FMIs). Gaining scale, agility and innovative capabilities will be crucial to overcoming challenges today while positioning for opportunities tomorrow.

Recently, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) announced an expansion of its technology partnership with Nasdaq. By adopting Nasdaq Trading Eqlipse, part of the recently launched Nasdaq Eqlipse platform, PSE will be able to leverage wide functionality, flexible deployment and cloud optionality to improve its trading infrastructure. This move is also paired with an upgrade to Nasdaq-provided market surveillance solutions.

We recently sat down with Ramon S. Monzon, PSE President and CEO, to learn more about the drivers behind PSE’s strategic decision and how a deeper relationship will benefit the exchange and its market ecosystem.