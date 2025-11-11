Q&A with Bolsa de Valores de Asunción

Pablo: I see BVA as the leading capital market gateway into Paraguay and one of the most competitive exchanges in South America. Paraguay’s stock exchange is no longer a passive institution — it has become a central pillar in the country’s economic development, with robust participation, new corporate issuers and cutting-edge infrastructure, positioning itself as a reliable and forward-looking financial hub both regionally and globally. We are planning on seeing new asset classes — green bonds, social bonds, infrastructure securities — listed and actively traded on our platform.



We believe international investors will benefit from access to Paraguayan instruments seamlessly through the Nasdaq connectivity layer. And we believe our trading volume will grow to reflect a market that represents 30% of GDP rather than 15%. The new Securities and Products Market Law — Law No. 7572/2025 — provides the unified and modernized regulatory framework that gives legal certainty to both issuers and investors. Combined with double investment-grade status and world-class trading technology, we have all the building blocks in place. Paraguay is no longer a hidden gem. It is a known, credible destination for serious capital — and Bolsa de Asunción will be the engine of that transformation.



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