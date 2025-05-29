Q&A with Boerse Stuttgart Group on Infrastructure, Innovation and 10 Years with Nasdaq Financial Technology

Financial markets are undergoing rapid transformation as infrastructures evolve to meet the needs of traditional and emerging asset classes. This drive for scalability and adaptability is reshaping the way stock exchanges operate across Europe and beyond.
Recently, we sat down with Dragan Radanovic, Chief Business Officer at Boerse Stuttgart Group, to learn more about these dynamics and how the organization is positioning for future growth as it enters its 10th year of using Nasdaq trading technology.
Q: Can you tell us about Boerse Stuttgart Group and how your strategic priorities have evolved over the past decade? What are the key focus areas driving your organization forward?
A: Boerse Stuttgart Group has established itself as the sixth-largest exchange group in Europe. We operate three exchanges—Boerse Stuttgart in Germany, Nordic Growth Market in Sweden and BX Swiss in Switzerland. We have also built the largest digital and crypto business among the traditional exchange groups in Europe, following a European approach right from the start.
Our focus is clear: We are a regulated and reliable infrastructure partner for European financial institutions, in both traditional asset classes and in cryptocurrencies. We also deliver excellent and innovative trading services for retail investors. These strengths drive our current growth strategy, as we are scaling our offerings in all business areas throughout Europe.
Boerse Stuttgart Group at a Glance
• 12 countries of operation
• 230 institutional clients
• 1 million retail crypto customers
• 2.7 million tradeable products
Q: 2025 marked the 10-year anniversary of your Xitaro trading system, powered by Nasdaq trading technology. As a long-standing and valued partner, can you tell us a bit about this milestone and your relationship with Nasdaq Financial Technology?
It has been a highly professional relationship since the start of our collaboration with Nasdaq in 2015 with the implementation of the Xitaro trading system and we have been working together very well.
Nasdaq has always shown a deep understanding of our specific needs—for example, the hybrid market model of our Stuttgart exchange and our focus on retail investors. Xitaro is customized on Nasdaq’s trading solution to efficiently execute our trading processes.
Q: Can you share any key moments where our technology partnership enabled you to grow your business or helped you navigate major market challenges?
Xitaro, powered by Nasdaq technology, gives us full strategic freedom to decide on the timing and scope of technical updates. This is the basis for implementing innovative ideas and bringing them to the market quickly. Among other features, we introduced instant trading and intelligent order types for all security classes on Xitaro, as well as incremental trading and foreign currency settlement for bonds.
Over the years, Xitaro has also supported us in handling the growing number of products that are listed on our exchanges. In 2015, we had around 1.3 million listed products, today we are at around 2.7 million products that are tradable in a reliable and transparent way.
Looking at challenges, Xitaro was a key element in managing historic volatility and trading volume peaks, including at the start of the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or, most recently, with the current U.S. administration’s introduction of tariffs in April. Our trading system was able to cope with the extremely high loads in these market situations and was always stable.
Q: How do you see the European exchange industry developing over the next 10 years?
We will hopefully advance with a Capital Markets Union in Europe. It would be positive if this leads to more seamless cross-border activities and competition of trading venues within a uniform regulatory framework. Future regulation should ensure a level playing field for OTC players, multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) and exchanges in Europe.
The role of stock exchanges in financial markets is also set to change, regarding the distribution of the value chain between exchanges, banks and brokers. Last but not least, we are a scale industry, so there will always be discussions about further mergers and acquisitions among exchanges.
Q: Given the rapidly evolving financial markets landscape, how do you see technology playing a role in your next phase of growth?
The capital markets infrastructure of the future will not be merely electronic as it is today, but truly digital, involving blockchain technology and tokenization. We are convinced that the benefits of blockchain are especially high in the post-trade area. With tokenized assets, the settlement of transactions can become faster and more cost-efficient.
That is why Boerse Stuttgart Group is building Seturion, a pan-European, blockchain-based settlement platform for tokenized assets. Seturion is open to all market participants in Europe: Banks, brokers and trading venues can easily connect. As a real industry solution, Seturion removes cross-border barriers and contributes to the unification of the currently fragmented settlement landscape. It supports tokenized assets on public and private blockchains as well as cash settlement against central bank money and on-chain cash. Extending our offerings to post-trade and settlement is a step toward further growth for our exchange group. We are looking forward to scaling Seturion, together with market participants.
