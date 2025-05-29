Q&A with Boerse Stuttgart Group on Infrastructure, Innovation and 10 Years with Nasdaq Financial Technology

Xitaro, powered by Nasdaq technology, gives us full strategic freedom to decide on the timing and scope of technical updates. This is the basis for implementing innovative ideas and bringing them to the market quickly. Among other features, we introduced instant trading and intelligent order types for all security classes on Xitaro, as well as incremental trading and foreign currency settlement for bonds.

Over the years, Xitaro has also supported us in handling the growing number of products that are listed on our exchanges. In 2015, we had around 1.3 million listed products, today we are at around 2.7 million products that are tradable in a reliable and transparent way.

Looking at challenges, Xitaro was a key element in managing historic volatility and trading volume peaks, including at the start of the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or, most recently, with the current U.S. administration’s introduction of tariffs in April. Our trading system was able to cope with the extremely high loads in these market situations and was always stable.

