The Hidden Multiplier Effect of Siloed Automation in Regulatory Reporting

A patchwork of disjointed automations creates an illusion of progress that can increase costs and risks.

Rather than automating individual steps in isolation, the unified, scalable platform approach of straight-through processing (STP)—which operates with a single, governed system where data moves from seamlessly from source to submission—presents as a solution to the hidden multiplier effect often seen in regulatory reporting.

STP isn’t merely automation. It’s an approach that meets the modern demands of regulatory reporting. By establishing an end-to-end integration across the full regulatory reporting lifecycle, firms can enhance their transparency, explainability and traceability, to respond to constantly evolving regulatory and technical changes.

A shift from siloed automation to STP for financial institutions is more than technical—it’s strategic, helping firms adapt to internal and regulatory changes faster, thereby improving an organization’s agility to seize growth opportunities. Uncovering the hidden costs and risks of disconnected automation is just the start to building a scalable, transparent infrastructure that is fit for the future of regulatory reporting.

