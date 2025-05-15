5 Steps to Shift from Siloed Automation to Straight-Through Processing

As regulatory expectations evolve toward more granular, frequent and standardized data submissions, financial institutions face mounting pressure to modernize their regulatory reporting infrastructure.

With firms turning to increased automations to keep up with the accelerated pace of constantly evolving regulatory frameworks, the siloed automation—isolated implementations—of bespoke solutions across the regulatory reporting lifecycle can create a hidden multiplier effect of increased costs and risks.

This siloed approach isn’t sustainable for the accelerating pace in the regulatory landscape of today and tomorrow. Straight-Through Processing (STP) is a modern approach that can keep up with the ever-evolving regulatory expectations. It's a unified, scalable platform approach that operates as a single, governed system in which an integrated flow of data moves seamlessly from source to submission, without manual interventions or complex, costly integration projects between stages,