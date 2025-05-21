Future-Ready Markets: Data, AI and Strategic Transformation

Artificial intelligence (AI) innovation continues to evolve rapidly, changing the shape of the financial industry landscape. As market operators and other institutions increasingly develop and deploy AI applications, they’re learning that data management is the foundation of success.

For financial market infrastructures (FMIs), this data imperative is coming into focus. From compute to storage and cloud enablement, establishing a modern data management framework is taking strategic priority, requiring investment and attention. But where do market operators start?

I explore these considerations in new white paper for Nasdaq Financial Technology: Preparing Data for AI Applications: Technical and Organizational Considerations for Market Operators. The paper discusses key operational and organizational best practices, while also introducing real-world examples of how we’re leveraging AI.

In this article, I’ll synthesize the key themes and learnings from our journey with Nasdaq Eqlipse Intelligence to powering AI in our business.

