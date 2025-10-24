Reimagining Asia-Pacific Post-Trade: A Blueprint for Growth, Efficiency and Innovation

Capital markets in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are attracting growth from institutional flows as new local and offshore participants enter. To better understand the opportunities, as well as the roadblocks, Nasdaq Financial Technology partnered with the ValueExchange to survey 380 market participants on their investment activity in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.
The findings reveal promise across the region—but a clear need for harmonization, modernization and strategic change to unlock the full potential of growth and market efficiency.
Optimizing APAC Post-Trade: How Regional Standardization Can Unlock Growth
Laying the groundwork for post-trade standardization through financial technology, both on the market operator and participant sides, will help the regional ecosystem optimize and prepare for the next wave of innovation.
Institutional Investment Trends in APAC Capital Markets
Of the 25% of respondents signaling growth intent, 15% were actively planning to grow investments in the next 12 to 24 months; 10% were learning up to build a business case for investment. Another 26% are investing with a stable outlook, while 15% have reached maximum strategic exposure. But as the survey revealed, these operational caps may be artificially imposed by inefficiencies and costs.
Segment-level insights reveal that investment banks are the biggest growth drivers. Investment banks in APAC, Europe and North America expect to grow assets under management (AUM) by 22%, on average. North American institutional investors and wealth managers project 20% and 17% growth, respectively, while pension funds in APAC expect 16%.
Asset class growth was equally dynamic, with average growth rates across:
- Exchange-traded funds (ETFs): 9%
- Unlisted/private equities: 8%
- Over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives: 7%
- Cryptocurrencies: 6%
- Private debt: 5%
Fragmented Post-Trade Processing Leads to Cost and Errors
The growth narrative is consistent across APAC countries in the survey. However, both local and offshore capital flows are challenged by post-trade frictions across the lifecycle. Nearly half of respondents (46%) report being blocked or limited from full investment activity due to inefficiencies in areas including clearing, settlement, collateral, repos, securities lending, margining, corporate actions and proxy voting.
Country-level constraints show that while more barriers may exist in emerging markets, more than one-third of participants in developed markets still report limitations:
- Indonesia: 46% blocked by market structure
- Malaysia: 44%
- Thailand: 47%
- Singapore: 38%
- Hong Kong: 37%
Post-Trade Processing: Where the Frictions Lie
Fragmentation is the biggest culprit in creating barriers. Market structure issues, single-country systems, manual processing and complex market entry requirements all lead to a high degree of regional variance. This variance then leads to costs and error rates that market participants believe to be unnecessarily high.
The survey identifies specific lifecycle stages where costs and errors are most acute, with the share of respondents citing:
- Settlement fails: 76%
- Corporate action errors: 76%
- Margining/collateral problems: 74%
- Trade execution issues: 62%
- Failed securities lending/repos: 62%
- Missed voting instructions: 44%
Firms believed processing costs to be disproportionately high in:
- Settlement: 18%
- Corporate actions: 10%
- Margining: 6%
Offshore investors report higher cost burdens than local participants across all categories. A driver of costs and errors could be manual processing, though the lack of automation is not exclusive to foreign firms: 34% of firms based in APAC receive non-STP announcements and 61% must source additional data manually.
The Asia-Pacific Legacy Technology Issue
APAC market infrastructure is at a critical juncture. Our survey found 39% of Asia-Pacific systems are defined as legacy (being 10 years or older). This is compared to a global average of 20%, indicating the aging and potentially underinvested fintech estate of the region.
Operators and participants are suffering from the same issue with legacy financial technology. Insurers and broker-dealers report the oldest platforms, averaging 9–11 years. Domestic custodians and hedge fund managers also face significant legacy burdens.
This aging infrastructure compounds the cost and error challenges, limiting agility and scalability. It also creates a domino effect—manual interventions, fragmented workflows and delayed reconciliations that ripple across the trade lifecycle. As platforms age, they become increasingly layered with complexity, noninteroperable and siloed.
Harmonization: Unlocking Efficiency and Scale in Capital Markets
The solution to fragmentation is standardization: 32% of participants said post-trade change—either through regional harmonization of rules and processing or consolidation of platforms—would deliver meaningful benefits and cost-savings.
Asked about their preference between market harmonization and platform consolidation:
- 44% prefer standardized messaging across markets for corporate actions.
- 35% prefer harmonized rules in clearing, settlement and proxy voting.
- 47% prefer platform consolidation in repos and securities lending.
Respondents estimate that standardization could save 5% to 11% in post-trade processes, with the greatest potential in the most persistent problem areas. On average, expected cost savings were highest in settlement, followed by corporate actions, securities lending, clearing and trade execution.
Financial Technology and the Future of Tokenization and AI
Change is necessary for market ecosystems to thrive. In this case, the more APAC operators and participants can adopt advanced market infrastructure and fintech solutions, the more ready they will be for the future. The survey reveals growing interest in emerging technologies including tokenization and artificial intelligence (AI):
- 15% plan to hold tokenized assets in Asia Pacific region by 2027
- 11% plan to issue tokenized assets
- 10% plan to use tokenized assets as collateral
AI adoption is also accelerating with 10% - 11% planning to go live with AI in clearing, settlement, reporting, reconciliations, trade surveillance and post-trade lifecycle events by 2028.
These technologies require modern infrastructure—cloud-hosted, interoperable and scalable. They also require a mindset shift from reactive operations to proactive innovation. By aligning change initiatives with asset class growth and post-trade pain points, institutions can better position themselves to lead the next era of market evolution.
Nasdaq’s Commitment to Capital Markets Modernization
The survey findings offer a roadmap for change. By embracing automation and standardization, APAC markets can overcome legacy constraints and unlock new growth.
As both a market operator and technology provider, Nasdaq is helping build stronger ecosystems across the Asia-Pacific region. Delivering mission-critical infrastructure to operators (through Nasdaq Eqlipse) and end-to-end, cross-asset solutions for participants (via Nasdaq Calypso). We’re helping lead the industry and the region toward efficiency and growth.
This is not just a technology conversation it’s also a leadership conversation. The institutions that embrace modernization stand to reduce risk, cost and errors. They also gain resilience and performance while plugging into continuous innovation, data-driven financial technology and deployment optionality (i.e. managed services) to help them optimize total cost of ownership and achieve further optimization.
