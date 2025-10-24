Reimagining Asia-Pacific Post-Trade: A Blueprint for Growth, Efficiency and Innovation

Of the 25% of respondents signaling growth intent, 15% were actively planning to grow investments in the next 12 to 24 months; 10% were learning up to build a business case for investment. Another 26% are investing with a stable outlook, while 15% have reached maximum strategic exposure. But as the survey revealed, these operational caps may be artificially imposed by inefficiencies and costs.

Segment-level insights reveal that investment banks are the biggest growth drivers. Investment banks in APAC, Europe and North America expect to grow assets under management (AUM) by 22%, on average. North American institutional investors and wealth managers project 20% and 17% growth, respectively, while pension funds in APAC expect 16%.

Asset class growth was equally dynamic, with average growth rates across: