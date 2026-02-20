FCM Investment in ETD Clearing Technology Set to Grow

The ETD market depends on clearing technology to support clearing and settlement, risk management, reporting, trade allocation, margin management and other critical post-trade functions. These capabilities sit at the center of how a clearing member delivers operational resilience, manages counterparty exposure and supports client execution across derivatives.

The survey suggests that firms are preparing for a new phase of modernization. Investment is being driven by a mix of efficiency, client demand and long-term infrastructure strategy.

Among FCMs increasing investment, the top drivers were:

Increased automation: 64%

64% Client demand for new functions: 50%

50% Modernization: 43%

43% Scalability: 39%

39% Competitive differentiation: 29%

29% Regulatory requirements: 25%

25% Cost reduction: 21%

This is an important distinction. Investment is not being driven by a single pressure point. FCMs are responding to a combination of operational efficiency needs, client expectations, regulatory complexity and the need for infrastructure that can adapt over time. In this environment, the clearing process is becoming a leadership issue as much as a technology issue.

