Enhancing Market Integrity and Advancing Tokenization with Nasdaq and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

Nasdaq has launched a new three-part webinar series designed to explore the evolving landscape of crypto markets. The inaugural session brought together Nasdaq’s Tony Sio, VP, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation, and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham for a candid discussion on how regulators and market operators are collaborating to build resilient, trustworthy digital assets markets.

Acting Chairman Pham set the tone by emphasizing a “back-to-basics” approach: streamlining rules to reduce unnecessary burdens while preserving core protections like price discovery, customer safeguards and fair competition. Rather than reinventing the wheel, the CFTC is extending proven futures market standards to tokenized assets, accelerating adoption without compromising trust.