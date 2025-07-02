2026 Outlook Market Technology: Dawn of a New Operating Reality

The global financial system finds itself at a new inflection point with the beginning of 2026. As innovation proliferates and change accelerates, traditional operating models are increasingly challenged by the demands of continuous, real-time markets.

This points toward a "new normal" where the scope of mission-critical systems is expanding. For market providers, this demands an assessment of technology and infrastructure to ensure performance and resilience amid a world wherein operations will soon rarely have a breather to pause, update and maintain.

Additionally, all this structural change is occurring against the backdrop of advances in digital assets, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). In this context, 2026 promises to be a consequential year: One that puts the emphasis on decisive platform strategy and modernization efforts to become more agile, scalable and resilient.

