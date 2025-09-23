Cloud as Catalyst: How Adoption Will Empower Financial Firms in the Next Era of Innovation

Financial institutions are at a pivotal moment as they face increasing pressure to adopt technology and keep pace with change and regulation.

As innovation accelerates rapidly, infrastructure decisions for sell side and buy side firms alike are not confined to just performance and resilience but also strategic readiness for AI and digital assets, among other innovation (and monetization) opportunities.

This brings us to the continued evolution of cloud technology. As adoption grows for mission-critical instances and front-to-back to risk solutions, cloud becomes more than a deployment model but the foundational enabler of efficient and intelligent innovation. Aging and underinvested systems—which are often siloed, resource-intensive and resistant to change—are increasingly unable to support the demands of modern markets and the seamless integration needs of wider financial ecosystems.

Crucially, cloud is an enabler of innovation, especially at scale, which is why I’m excited to announce that Nasdaq Calypso can now be hosted in AWS via our CapCloud fully managed operating model. With cloud-enabled risk analytics, pricing, operations and data management, firms can reimagine what doors their infrastructure can unlock.