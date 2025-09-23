Cloud as Catalyst: How Adoption Will Empower Financial Firms in the Next Era of Innovation

Financial institutions are at a pivotal moment as they face increasing pressure to adopt technology and keep pace with change and regulation.
As innovation accelerates rapidly, infrastructure decisions for sell side and buy side firms alike are not confined to just performance and resilience but also strategic readiness for AI and digital assets, among other innovation (and monetization) opportunities.
This brings us to the continued evolution of cloud technology. As adoption grows for mission-critical instances and front-to-back to risk solutions, cloud becomes more than a deployment model but the foundational enabler of efficient and intelligent innovation. Aging and underinvested systems—which are often siloed, resource-intensive and resistant to change—are increasingly unable to support the demands of modern markets and the seamless integration needs of wider financial ecosystems.
Crucially, cloud is an enabler of innovation, especially at scale, which is why I’m excited to announce that Nasdaq Calypso can now be hosted in AWS via our CapCloud fully managed operating model. With cloud-enabled risk analytics, pricing, operations and data management, firms can reimagine what doors their infrastructure can unlock.
Beyond Migration: Cloud as Strategic Infrastructure
The argument for cloud enablement has so far been largely framed around its core benefits of total cost of ownership (TCO), resource flexibility and process automation. Now, amid a torrent of innovation, that narrative has evolved. Institutions are increasingly viewing cloud infrastructure as an on-ramp to modernization—one that enables agility, accelerates time to market and supports integration of emerging technologies in a resilient environment.
Managed services, in particular, are gaining attention as firms seek to offload operational complexity while retaining strategic capacity. By partnering with cloud providers, institutions can tap into modular platforms that support rapid deployment, continuous integration, testing as a service, seamless interoperability and standardization (e.g., APIs). Most critically, they can gain data auditability, accessibility and transparency that’s fundamentally necessary for AI applications and other innovations.
This shift is especially critical for firms navigating fragmented legacy environments. Siloed systems and unoptimized data architectures are not fit for purpose in a world that demands real-time responsiveness, cross-asset visibility and dynamic risk management.
Unlocking Innovation: AI, DLT and Digital Assets
Cloud adoption is a means to unlock transformative capabilities. Institutions that modernize their infrastructure are better positioned to capitalize on the technologies reshaping financial services such as:
- AI: From predictive analytics to intelligent automation, AI is redefining how institutions manage risk, engage clients and optimize operations. But AI is data-hungry and compute-intensive. Cloud platforms provide the elastic infrastructure and unified data environments needed to deploy AI at scale—turning insights into action across the front, middle and back office functions.
- DLT: As DLT increasingly moves from proof-of-concept to real-world application, cloud-native environments offer the flexibility to connect to decentralized networks, enabling smart contract deployment and real-time settlement. Institutions can experiment, iterate and scale without the constraints of traditional infrastructure.
- Tokenization and digital assets: The rise of tokenized securities and digital asset markets is creating new opportunities—and new infrastructure demands. Cloud platforms enable institutions to build custody models, compliance frameworks and trading systems that are agile, secure and interoperable with emerging digital ecosystems.
The Data Imperative: Building Intelligent Foundations
Innovation is only as powerful as the data and infrastructure that support it. Institutions must prioritize foundational capabilities that enable intelligent innovation:
- Unified data architecture: Cloud platforms allow firms to centralize data across silos and market participants, enforce governance policies and create a single source of truth. This is essential for AI activation, regulatory reporting and client personalization.
- Interoperability and ecosystem integration: Open APIs and cloud-native design principles enable seamless integration with market operators and regulatory platforms—creating a more connected and collaborative financial ecosystem.
- Streamlined innovation: Cloud and data, when unified through modern cloud-native platforms, create the foundation for intelligent innovation—enabling financial institutions to deploy AI, integrate digital assets and respond to change with strategic speed and precision. By centralizing data, streamlining workflows and embedding interoperability, cloud infrastructure transforms innovation from a siloed initiative into a scalable, enterprise-wide capability.
Nasdaq CapCloud: Enabling the Future of Financial Infrastructure
The question facing financial institutions is not as much whether to adopt cloud—but how to do so in a way that aligns with long-term strategic priorities. Institutions that embrace cloud as a foundational enabler will be better positioned to:
- Launch new products faster
- Integrate emerging technologies seamlessly
- Respond to regulatory change with agility
- Deliver differentiated client experiences
- Build resilient, future-ready infrastructure
This is not a technology upgrade—it’s a leadership decision. The institutions that lead the next era of financial services will be those that reimagine infrastructure not as a constraint, but as a catalyst, which brings us to AWS and Nasdaq’s recent strategic announcement.
As an integrated, front-to-back capital markets and treasury solution, Nasdaq Calypso offers a cloud-enabled cross-asset platform that simplifies operations, manages risk and quickens time to market. The CapCloud managed services model can provide further advantages that enable institutions to accelerate their modernization journeys and securely transition critical workflows to scalable, resilient and agile cloud infrastructure backed by AWS.
Deployed on AWS’s secure and scalable cloud foundation, Nasdaq CapCloud supports high-volume and mission-critical workloads —ensuring resilience and continuity for capital markets and banking institutions. This partnership expands Nasdaq’s ability to deliver trusted infrastructure at scale, transforming the financial fabric into a globally distributed, cloud-enabled ecosystem that supports modernization and growth without disruption, ultimately helping to transform capital markets.
The cloud-based architecture allows firms to scale their capital markets and treasury business seamlessly, adapting to changing market demands without intensive capital outlays. Importantly, CapCloud clients benefit from a resilient environment in which to develop, experiment and test emerging technologies. And with centralized data management capabilities, Nasdaq Calypso enables firms to harness vast amounts of data efficiently. This empowers organizations to derive actionable insights, enhancing decision-making processes and identifying new revenue opportunities.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
