The Case for Connected ETD Clearing Infrastructure

Clearing markets have spent recent years navigating higher volumes, sharper volatility and shifting client expectations. Exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) infrastructure emerged from the 2020 stress test stronger, but the pressure to modernize has only intensified.

Now, the question is how to evolve ETD clearing infrastructure alongside markets that are changing at a rapid pace. Clearing is becoming more real-time, more data-dependent, more integrated across front-to-back functions and more sensitive to how technology choices affect operating flexibility, performance and resilience.

In a new report from Nasdaq and Acuiti, firms are preparing for this next phase: 69% of firms plan to increase post-trade spend over the next three years, and 67% identify resilience and reliability as a key factor when evaluating a third-party vendor.

Driving much of that spend is pressure from the buy-side, which is pushing hardest on margin and risk transparency and collateral management—the two areas asset managers and hedge funds most want their FCMs to improve.

The mandate to modernize is there. But what will sell-side providers, including futures commission merchants (FCMs), prioritize when planning platform investment? The answer is interconnected, end-to-end orchestration that can automate, elevate and future-proof ETD clearing.

