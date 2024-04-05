Regulatory Roundup: 2025 IOSCO Review Assesses Market Surveillance Landscape

Analysis

2025 IOSCO Review Assesses Market Surveillance Landscape

In this month’s Nasdaq Regulatory Roundup, we look at how regulators have handled the market surveillance challenge.

Back in 2013, IOSCO’s comprehensive report on the technological challenges of market surveillance set the stage for industry-wide standards, addressing everything from cross-asset monitoring to clock-synchronization. This pivotal document not only shaped the industry but also influenced my own views.

Fast forward to February 2025, IOSCO has released a thorough review assessing how market authorities have implemented the 2013 recommendations.

So, for this month’s analysis, let’s revisit the core objectives of market surveillance, examine the factors that have kept it at the forefront of regulatory priorities and highlight key takeaways from the latest 2025 review.

Key Takeaways

The 2025 IOSCO review reveals significant advancements and persistent gaps in global market surveillance capabilities.

Data access and technological challenges remain critical issues for regulators in today's increasingly fragmented markets.

IOSCO's new focus on Artificial Intelligence marks the next frontier in market surveillance and regulatory innovation.

The 2000s: HFT, Algo Trading, DEA, Market Fragmentation, Dark Liquidity and the Flash Crash

The 2000s were, like today, a transformative era for financial markets, marked by rapid technological advancements that reshaped trading dynamics. Algorithmic and High Frequency Trading (HFT) surged in popularity, alongside the rise of direct electronic access (DEA). Concurrently, markets experienced fragmentation, with significant trading volumes shifting into dark liquidity pools.

This period of innovation and disruption reached a dramatic climax with the Flash Crash of 2010, where 8,000 US equity securities plummeted 5-15% in minutes, only to rebound just as swiftly. The aftermath required months of meticulous data collection and analysis to unravel the causes. While the Flash Crash is now well-documented, it’s less known that similar, smaller-scale crashes occurred globally for years, underscoring that this was not an isolated or US-centric phenomenon.