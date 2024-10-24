UP Fintech Strengthens Capital with Successful ADS Offering

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

UP Fintech Holding, a prominent online brokerage firm, has successfully closed its public offering of 15 million American Depositary Shares at a price of $6.25 per ADS. The company plans to use the proceeds to bolster its capital base and drive business development. This move underscores UP Fintech’s commitment to expanding its services and presence in the global financial markets.

