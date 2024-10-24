News & Insights

Stocks

UP Fintech Strengthens Capital with Successful ADS Offering

October 24, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

UP Fintech Holding, a prominent online brokerage firm, has successfully closed its public offering of 15 million American Depositary Shares at a price of $6.25 per ADS. The company plans to use the proceeds to bolster its capital base and drive business development. This move underscores UP Fintech’s commitment to expanding its services and presence in the global financial markets.

For further insights into TIGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.