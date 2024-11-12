News & Insights

UP Fintech Reports Record Revenue and Customer Growth

November 12, 2024

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

UP Fintech Holding Limited showcased impressive growth in its third quarter 2024 financial results, achieving a record total revenue of $101.1 million, marking a 44.1% increase year-over-year. The company’s net income soared to $17.8 million, a 34% rise compared to the previous year, boosted by a significant increase in trading volume and customer deposits. With over 1 million customers with deposits, UP Fintech continues to expand its product offerings, including new stock option trading and a unique debit card, contributing to its robust performance.

