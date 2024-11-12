UP Fintech Reports Record Revenue and Customer Growth

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

UP Fintech Holding Limited showcased impressive growth in its third quarter 2024 financial results, achieving a record total revenue of $101.1 million, marking a 44.1% increase year-over-year. The company’s net income soared to $17.8 million, a 34% rise compared to the previous year, boosted by a significant increase in trading volume and customer deposits. With over 1 million customers with deposits, UP Fintech continues to expand its product offerings, including new stock option trading and a unique debit card, contributing to its robust performance.

