Fintech is Brining Alts to the Masses

For years, alternative investments were mainly the domain of institutional investors, with private individuals largely excluded from opportunities like hedge funds and private equity. The rise of fintech has changed this, offering wider access through platforms that enable everyday investors to participate in alternative investments.

These platforms utilize technologies like AI, blockchain, and crowdfunding to lower barriers and provide more transparent, secure options. This democratization allows regular investors to diversify portfolios and tap into high-potential markets, like venture capital or cryptocurrency.

However, the illiquidity and volatility of many alternative assets still pose risks for inexperienced investors. As fintech continues to evolve, it will further shape the future of alternative investments, but due diligence remains essential for success.

Finsum: There have been monumental innovations in fintech in the last decade, but perhaps the strongest is in the alternative investment space.

alts

fintech

liquid alts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.