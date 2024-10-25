Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Treasury Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 271,853 of its own shares at a price of 860.39 pence each, increasing its treasury holdings to over 60 million shares. This purchase impacts the total number of voting rights, now standing at 164,421,040, which shareholders can use for calculating their interests. Such moves may influence the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder voting power.

