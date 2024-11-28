News & Insights

Finlay Minerals Gains $200,000 in Warrant Exercise

November 28, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finlay Minerals (TSE:FYL) has released an update.

Finlay Minerals has secured $200,000 through the exercise of warrants by key insider Ilona Barakso Lindsay, signaling strong confidence in the company’s potential. Recent exploration successes, including the discovery of the AG Zone in the SAY Project, underscore Finlay’s ongoing commitment to expanding its mineral assets in British Columbia.

