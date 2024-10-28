Fineqia Plans Private Placement Closure Amid Investor Interest

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.

Fineqia International Inc. plans to close its private placement of units on October 31, 2024, aiming to raise at least C$1.5 million. The offering has attracted significant interest from investors and includes a common share and a warrant for future purchase. This move highlights Fineqia’s commitment to advancing its digital asset and fintech investment business.

For further insights into TSE:FNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.