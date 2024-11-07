Fineqia International Hits Record Digital Asset AUM

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.

Fineqia International reports a new all-time high of $100.5 billion in assets under management for global digital asset-based exchange-traded products in October, driven by significant inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Bitcoin spot ETFs have been pivotal in attracting strong investor interest, while Ethereum ETFs are showing positive inflow trends as well.

For further insights into TSE:FNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.