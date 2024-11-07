Fineqia International Hits Record Digital Asset AUM

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.
Fineqia International reports a new all-time high of $100.5 billion in assets under management for global digital asset-based exchange-traded products in October, driven by significant inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Bitcoin spot ETFs have been pivotal in attracting strong investor interest, while Ethereum ETFs are showing positive inflow trends as well.
For further insights into TSE:FNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZGD, HGGG: 2 Gold ETFs with More than 20% Expected Returns, According to Analysts
- Immunic Reports Q3 Earnings and Provides Corporate Update
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.