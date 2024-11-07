News & Insights

Fineqia International Hits Record Digital Asset AUM

November 07, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.

Fineqia International reports a new all-time high of $100.5 billion in assets under management for global digital asset-based exchange-traded products in October, driven by significant inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Bitcoin spot ETFs have been pivotal in attracting strong investor interest, while Ethereum ETFs are showing positive inflow trends as well.

