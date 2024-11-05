FinecoBank Reports Strong Growth and Customer Acquisition

FinecoBank SpA (IT:FBK) has released an update.

FinecoBank continues its robust growth trajectory, reporting increased revenues and net profit for the third quarter of 2024. The bank has seen a strong influx of new customers and impressive growth in managed savings, supported by Fineco Asset Management’s contributions. Fineco’s strategic initiatives, including new product launches and platform enhancements, position it well for sustained success.

