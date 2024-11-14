News & Insights

Findi Expands in India with Key ATM Acquisition

November 14, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Findi (AU:FND) has released an update.

Findi Limited is set to expand its footprint in India’s financial market with the acquisition of Tata Communications’ Indicash ATM business for A$75.7 million. This strategic move is expected to add over 4,600 operational ATMs to its network, along with significant financial benefits projected in the coming years. By integrating a white label ATM platform and payment switch, Findi aims to enhance its payment services, driving financial inclusion and positioning itself as a full-service payments bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

