Finder Energy’s CEO to Present at AGM

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has announced that CEO and Managing Director Damon Neaves will deliver a corporate presentation at their Annual General Meeting. This presentation is part of the company’s efforts to engage with shareholders and provide insights into its strategic direction. The event underscores Finder Energy’s commitment to transparency and investor relations.

