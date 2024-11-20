Finder Energy’s AGM: Successful Resolutions and Strategic Moves

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.
Finder Energy Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, including key approvals for the re-election of directors and amendments to the company’s constitution. The meeting’s outcomes reflect the company’s commitment to enhancing governance and strategic growth, appealing to investors aiming for stability and future potential. This development highlights Finder Energy’s proactive steps in aligning with robust corporate governance principles.
