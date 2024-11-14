Fincantieri Reports Strong Financial Performance and Order Growth

Fincantieri S.p.A. (IT:FCT) has released an update.

Fincantieri S.p.A. has reported robust financial growth for the first nine months of 2024, with a 19% increase in EBITDA to €328 million and a significant surge in orders across all segments, totaling €8.5 billion. The company’s total workload has reached €40.1 billion, reflecting a strong market presence and future revenue visibility until 2032. Additionally, Fincantieri has improved its 2024 guidance, expecting revenues to surpass €8 billion with an EBITDA margin of around 6%.

