News & Insights

Stocks

Fincantieri Reports Strong Financial Performance and Order Growth

November 14, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fincantieri S.p.A. (IT:FCT) has released an update.

Fincantieri S.p.A. has reported robust financial growth for the first nine months of 2024, with a 19% increase in EBITDA to €328 million and a significant surge in orders across all segments, totaling €8.5 billion. The company’s total workload has reached €40.1 billion, reflecting a strong market presence and future revenue visibility until 2032. Additionally, Fincantieri has improved its 2024 guidance, expecting revenues to surpass €8 billion with an EBITDA margin of around 6%.

For further insights into IT:FCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.