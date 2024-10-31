Financial Partners Group Proposes Director Pay Amendment

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (JP:7148) has released an update.

Financial Partners Group Co., Ltd. plans to propose an amendment to remove the annual remuneration cap for outside directors while keeping the total directors’ compensation unchanged at 500 million yen. This move aims to strengthen the company’s board supervision and corporate governance by attracting more outside directors.

For further insights into JP:7148 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.