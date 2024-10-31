News & Insights

Financial Partners Group Proposes Director Pay Amendment

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (JP:7148) has released an update.

Financial Partners Group Co., Ltd. plans to propose an amendment to remove the annual remuneration cap for outside directors while keeping the total directors’ compensation unchanged at 500 million yen. This move aims to strengthen the company’s board supervision and corporate governance by attracting more outside directors.

