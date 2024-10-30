News & Insights

Fin Resources Unveils Promising Lithium Drilling Results

October 30, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Fin Resources Limited (AU:FIN) has released an update.

Fin Resources Limited has reported promising assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the White Bear Lithium Discovery in Quebec, Canada. The drilling, aimed at a lithium mineralized zone, revealed significant lithium oxide concentrations, with notable intercepts including 2.15 meters at 1.76% Li2O. These findings underscore the potential of the Cancet West Project as a valuable lithium source.

