Filtronic PLC Sees Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

October 31, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Filtronic (GB:FTC) has released an update.

Filtronic PLC reports strong manufacturing output driven by SpaceX orders and plans to expand production lines to seize market opportunities. The company’s innovative engineering developments, such as the W-band SSPA and Gallium Nitride V-band chipsets, are attracting significant industry interest. Filtronic’s successful recruitment of engineers bolsters its growth potential, with new contract wins and advanced discussions in the space, aerospace, and defense sectors.

