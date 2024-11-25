FIL Limited Adjusts Stake in Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

FIL Limited has adjusted its substantial holdings in Oneview Healthcare, increasing its voting power from 9.6% to 8.4% as of November 2024. The company engaged in several buy and sell transactions over the past two years, indicating strategic rebalancing of its investment portfolio. This shift in holdings reflects FIL’s dynamic approach to managing its stake in Oneview Healthcare.

