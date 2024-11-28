Fidelity Japan Trust Updates on October Factsheet

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has released its latest monthly factsheet as of October 31, 2024, now accessible on their website and soon available for public inspection via the UK Listing Authority’s National Storage Mechanism. This update provides valuable insights into the trust’s performance, appealing to investors keen on the Japanese market.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.