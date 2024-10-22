Fidelity Japan Trust Releases September Factsheet

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has released its latest monthly factsheet, providing insights into its financial activities and performance as of September 30, 2024. The document is accessible on the company’s website and will be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism. This update is crucial for investors keeping a close watch on the trust’s strategies and market positioning.

