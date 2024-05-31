Fidelity Japan Trust Bolsters Treasury Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has strategically repurchased 100,000 of its own shares for treasury at a price of 173.750p per share on 31 May 2024. This transaction has adjusted the total voting rights in the company to 120,849,298, while the total shares held in treasury now stands at 15,312,397. Investors may find this information vital for understanding their shareholding percentage in relation to the total voting rights.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.