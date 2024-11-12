News & Insights

Ferrovial’s Ambitious Share Buyback Boosts Market Confidence

November 12, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has successfully purchased over 4.3 million shares for approximately 161.3 million euros as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move aims to reinforce shareholder value and reflects the company’s robust financial position. Ferrovial continues to be a prominent player in the global infrastructure sector, with a strong presence in more than 15 countries.

