Ferrari Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Initiative

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.
Ferrari has advanced its multi-year share buyback program, purchasing additional shares worth over 48 million Euros on the NYSE as part of a 2 billion Euro plan set to complete by 2026. This strategic move aligns with Ferrari’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and solidify its financial standing in the market.
